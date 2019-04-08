Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou

  • Apr. 8, 2019 1:10 p.m.
  • News

by Cheryl Wierda

A preliminary hearing is underway this week for a Surrey man accused of committing murder in the Okanagan.

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou, who is charged with second degree murder in the death of Rama Gauravarapu last July in West Kelowna.

Evidence presented at the hearing before Judge Ellen Burdett is subject to a publication ban.

Danjou, then 69, was arrested July 22 after police were called to the Best Western hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road following a report of a woman in need of assistance.

READ MORE: SURREY REAL ESTATE AGENT LOSES LICENCE

Police say the woman, later identified as Gauravarapu, died that night and Danjou was charged with killing her.

At the time, Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said the two were known to each other, and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

Preliminary hearings are typically held for a judge to hear evidence before a determination is made whether or not the case will proceed to trial.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to last until April 17.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing 32-year-old woman found safe by Surrey RCMP
Next story
Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

Just Posted

Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou

Candlelight vigil pays tribute to toddler who passed away

London McConnell of Langley honoured at vigil in Abbotsford

‘Sounds of Emenes’ from Surrey on new Rukus Avenue digital broadcaster

On Dash Radio, DJ/producer goes solo for one show, pairs with MiB Roadshow partner for another

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo powwow returns to Earl Marriott

Music, arts and dance was celebrated at annual event

South Surrey broadcaster ready for NHL playoffs

“It’s fantastic, there’s nothing like it,” says Hockey Night in Canada’s Jim Hughson

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Most Read