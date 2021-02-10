Surrey man charged in 13 break-ins across the Lower Mainland: RCMP

Police say the incidents happened between September 2019 and April 2020

Surrey RCMP say a man has been charged in 13 break-ins from across the Lower Mainland, dating as far back as September 2019.

On Feb. 3, Anthony Vossler, of Surrey, was charged with nine break-and-enter offences committed in Surrey, Burnaby, Delta and Coquitlam, between December 2019 and April 2020, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Feb. 10).

Those nine charges are in addition to four other break-and-enter charges were laid against Vossler in May 2020 for offences allegedly committed in Surrey and Langley in November and December 2019. Police said a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested on May 12, 2020 and later released on conditions and pending court proceedings.

Police said Vossler pled guilty to all 13 charges on Feb. 3, 2021.

The investigation, according to police, started in September 2019 when police received a report of a break-and-enter at a business in the 16000-block of Fraser Highway.

Surrey RCMP said “while there was little evidence at the scene, officers took note of the unique characteristics of how the offence was committed.”

In the following months, police said the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team linked the initial break-in to “several additional break-and-enters and identified a suspect.”

