Surrey man charged following theft of Christmas presents

Police say the two incidents happened around 61st Avenue and 185th Street

A Surrey man has been charged after two break and enters, where police say Christmas presents were taken.

Eugene Lane, 34, is charged with two counts of break and enter with intent to commit theft, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Dec. 20).

Police said that on Dec. 16, Surrey RCMP received two reports of break and enters at residences in the area of 61st Avenue and 185th Street.

“Both incidents involved a man attempting to access residential garages and, in one incident, the suspect took clothing and toys that were destined for underneath the Christmas tree,” the release states.

Surrey RCMP’s property crime team identified Lane, police said, and then with help from Integrated Air Services, Integrated Police Dog Services and Surrey RCMP frontline officers, police found Lane and recovered the gifts.

“We are pleased that this investigation came together quickly so that we could be there for these families during the holidays,” said Staff Sergeant Ryan Element, Surrey RCMP Proactive Enforcement Lead. “This is a season of giving for most of us – but for those that would rather take… well, we’ll be there for you too.”

