Surrey man charged, drugs seized after Mountie, dog bear sprayed

Police say Air 1 tracked a suspect when the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop in Surrey

B.C.’s gang unit says a man is facing five charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle in a dramatic chase that ended with an officer and police dog being bear sprayed.

Police say the incident began when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop the evening of Aug. 17.

As the vehicle pulled into a Surrey gas station, police say the driver took off.

“Police did not pursue the vehicle and used the assistance of the RCMP Air 1 helicopter to track its movement while it was being operated in an unsafe manner,” notes a release from CFSEU-BC (Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit).

Air 1 tracked the vehicle, and told police it had stopped near 64th Avenue and 152nd Street where “the male driver was seen running from vehicle,” according to a release.

Police dogs were called in, and tracked the suspect to the 10000-block of 62A Avenue, where a man was arrested.

“In an attempt to evade arrest, the male prayed the police officer and police dog with bear spray,” police allege in a release.

Police say officers seized allegedly illegal drugs from the man’s possession.

Surrey resident Adam San-Aye, 21, has been charged with one count of assault a police officer, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of flight whilst being pursued by a police officer, one count of possession of a scheduled substance, and one count of driving whilst prohibited.

“This arrest shows the daily commitment to tackle gang violence of the CFSEU-BC, and successfulness of an integrated approach to working with our police partners,” said Sergeant Brenda Winpenny of the CFSEU-BC. “Without a carefully co-ordinated plan, we would not be able to disrupt the criminal behavior of individuals who are engaged in acts that pose the highest risk to the public and hold them accountable.”


