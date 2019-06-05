Surrey man charged after stores robbed with fake gun: police

Two incidents happened on May 28 and 30

A Surrey man has been charged in connection with two alleged armed robberies, police say.

Victor Harrison, 28, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of use of imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (June 5).

Police said Harrison is still in custody as of Wednesday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

The two incidents, Surrey RCMP said, happened on May 28 and 30 in the Guildford area.

Police said the first robbery took place at a convenience store in the 9600-block of 152nd Street and the second happened at another convenience store in the 10000-block of 152nd street.

Surrey RCMP said that in both incidents, the suspect “allegedly displayed a firearm and demanded money prior to fleeing in a black pick-up truck.”

On May 31, police said, Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit, with the help of the High Risk Target Team found the truck and arrested Harrison “without incident.”

“Robberies can be traumatising for the victims involved, particularly when firearms are involved,” said Inspector Beth McAndie. “Violent crimes against people, including robberies, are a top priority for the Surrey RCMP to investigate and prevent.”

Anyone with information which may assist with this investigation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

