Guildford

Surrey man charged after stores robbed with fake gun: police

Two incidents happened on May 28 and 30

A Surrey man has been charged in connection with two alleged armed robberies, police say.

Victor Harrison, 28, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of use of imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (June 5).

Police said Harrison is still in custody as of Wednesday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

The two incidents, Surrey RCMP said, happened on May 28 and 30 in the Guildford area.

Police said the first robbery took place at a convenience store in the 9600-block of 152nd Street and the second happened at another convenience store in the 10000-block of 152nd street.

READ ALSO: Third suspect charged in three pharmacy robberies in Surrey, North Delta, May 17, 2019

READ ALSO: Police release photos of suspect in attempted gas station robbery in Surrey, April 17, 2019

Surrey RCMP said that in both incidents, the suspect “allegedly displayed a firearm and demanded money prior to fleeing in a black pick-up truck.”

On May 31, police said, Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit, with the help of the High Risk Target Team found the truck and arrested Harrison “without incident.”

“Robberies can be traumatising for the victims involved, particularly when firearms are involved,” said Inspector Beth McAndie. “Violent crimes against people, including robberies, are a top priority for the Surrey RCMP to investigate and prevent.”

Anyone with information which may assist with this investigation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Suspect charged after Surrey convenience stored robbed four times in five weeks, Feb. 13, 2019

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP hunt for robbery suspect after woman threatened while using ATM, March 20, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions
Next story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP find missing 29-year-old

Just Posted

Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Doug McCallum’s predecessor assigns failing grade to Surrey’s Policing Transition Plan

Surrey RCMP say ‘alternate measures’ considered for youth involved in disturbing video

Police looking at restorative justice or school district’s ‘Safe Schools’ programs for those involved

5X festival to bring ‘Block Party’ of South Asian music to Surrey

Event to also feature a ‘5X Creative’ conference at Surrey Arts Centre

Dead grey whale found in Boundary Bay

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

Bulldog that attacked Surrey mom and son deemed ‘vicious,’ owner fined

$1,200 in tickets have been issued and the dog must be leashed and muzzled outside of home for life

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

1,700 cans, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at Anmore house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

One man dead after motorcycle collision in Fraser Valley

Mission RCMP report a motorcycle and a sedan collided on Lougheed Highway on Tuesday night

Most Read