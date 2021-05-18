Surrey man charged after 17-year-old slashed with knife in West Vancouver park

Akash Ram, 19, charged with assault following May 2020 incident

A Surrey man has been charged with assault. (West Vancouver Police)

A Surrey man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a 17-year-old was allegedly slashed in the face with a knife last year.

In a news release issued Monday, West Vancouver Police say Akash Ram, 19, has also been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The incident occurred on May 9, 2020, at approximately 6:15 p.m. in Ambleside Park in West Vancouver.

Officers were called to the area after reports of a fight involving two groups of men. Four suspects were identified and taken into custody.

The victim suffered “significant” facial injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

“Detectives from our Major Investigations Team did an excellent job of gathering key evidence after this violent incident,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy.

“The victim in this suffered life-altering injuries, and we are pleased to see that charges have been approved.”

Ram’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 23, 9:30 a.m. in North Vancouver.

