Surrey man, Burnaby man charged in two-year organized crime investigation

Both suspects have been released from custody with court-ordered conditions

A Surrey man and Burnaby man face charges after a two-year investigation into an “organized crime, drug trafficking organization,” police say.

John Canning, 59, of Surrey is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance and Matt Borden, 32, of Burnaby is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful storage of two firearms.

CFSEU-BC photo

Sergeant Brenda Winpenny, of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), said the police investigation began in April 2019 and in August that same year officers seized a loaded semi-automatic polymer handgun, automatic AR15 rifle, roughly 200 rounds of ammo, 2.25 kilograms of cocaine, 700 grams of heroin, 5.5 kilograms of phenacetine, $111,878, jewelry and three vehicles.

She said the cash, jewelry, vehicles and a residence in the 5300-block of Victory Street in Burnaby “have all been referred to the British Columbia Civil Forfeiture Office.”

Both suspects have been released from custody with court-ordered conditions.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Organized crimePoliceSurrey