Surrey man back in VPD custody after Canada-wide arrest warrant

Vancouver Police say a Surrey man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for not returning to his halfway house is back in police custody.

Constable Tania Visintin said Kenneth Nolan Kirton, 54, has “a history of committing serious, dangerous offences” and failed to report back to his Vancouver halfway house by his March 22 curfew. Police issued a bulletin asking people to call 911 if they knew of his whereabouts.

Kirton was the subject of headlines in March 2012, wanted for attempted murder. He was accused of stabbing a girlfriend’s 73-year-old mom multiple times, with robbery being the motive, in her apartment on Adanac Street.

On June 4, 2015 he was sentenced to seven years in jail for aggravated assault.

“He’d go back to jail I guess because he’s breached his condition,” Visintin said Wednesday.

Probation breaches usually result in a stiffer penalty, she noted.

