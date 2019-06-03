Surrey man arrested with stolen pickup, loaded shotgun

Surrey Mounties say they’ve arrested a “known offender” for allegedly possessing a stolen pickup truck and a loaded sawed-off shotgun in Whalley. James Gilleland, 33, of Surrey is facing charges.

He is charged with three firearms-related offences, two counts of possession of stolen property, six charges of breaching probation or court orders and is being held in custody as police continue their investigation.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said on May 28 the Auto Crime Target Team located a Ford F-150 at a residence in the 14000-block of 106th Avenue that matched the description of a pickup that was reported stolen in Vancouver earlier that day.

Sturko said police were doing surveillance when a suspect got into the truck and drove off.

“After confirming the licence plate, officers were able to establish that it was stolen,” she said.

The ACCT, with help from the Air1 chopper, followed it to the 12200-block of Industrial Road and arrested the driver.

Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins noted the ACCT “conducts targeted enforcement in strategic areas based on statistical analysis and crime trends.

“Stolen vehicles are often used in further crimes, Through investigating stolen vehicles we are able to stem other offences from occurring in the city and in this case we have seized a prohibited firearm,” Atkins said. “The safe arrest of this subject and vehicle seizure is an example of how our specialized units work together to leverage their resources to best effect.”



