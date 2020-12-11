Surrey man arrested following break in at Salmon Arm business

More than $10,000 worth of items reportedly stolen

A Surrey man faces mischief and theft charges following a break in at a Salmon Arm business.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, police received a report from a business on 30th Street SW that was broken into overnight.

It was estimated more than $10,000 in items were stolen along with a small amount of cash.

“Investigators were quickly able to identify a suspect and a vehicle and, later that same day, the

suspect vehicle was located by a vigilant front line officer,” said Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The vehicle was stopped and the suspect arrested.

West said the suspect, 56-year-old Larry Ovens, remains in custody.

“The BC Prosecution Service has approved criminal charges against Ovens, of Surrey, including mischief, theft over $5,000 and break and enter and theft. Ovens is expected to appear in court next on Dec. 14, 2020.

RCMP