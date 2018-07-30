Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect described as ‘agitated’

Police are searching for a suspect after they say a Surrey man was pushed into traffic while leaving the PNE.

Two men were leaving a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre at around 10:30 p.m. on July 15, Vancouver police said Monday, when they noticed a woman who seemed to be intoxicated.

The duo paused to check on her, then continued walking when she told them she was fine.

The pair allege they were then confronted by an “agitated” man who pushed one of them into the road, where he was struck and run over by a white SUV.

The 37-year-old is recovering from serious, but no longer life-threatening injuries.

The driver pulled over and waited for police as bystanders tried, but failed, to detain both the agitated man and his female friend.

“We have obtained dash-cam video from the SUV involved in the collision,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “We are asking the suspect to turn himself in, but if he doesn’t, we are confident that someone will come forward to identity him and his friend.”

The agitated man is described as white, 6’ to 6’2”, in his mid-20s with a heavy athletic build, short dark hair, and dark stubble. He was wearing a black crew neck T-shirt and dark shorts.

A composite sketch of a suspect in an alleged mid-July PNE assault. (Vancouver Police handout)

The woman is described as Asian, 20-25 years old, 5’2” to 5’4”, with a slim build. She had medium-length black hair and was wearing either a white tank top or sundress.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

