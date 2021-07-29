Surrey man accused of assaulting SkyTrain attendant

A Surrey man is accused of attacking a SkyTrain attendant at Braid station on Sunday morning.

Howard Geddes Skelding, 29, is charged with assault with a weapon related to the July 25 incident, which police say happened at 7:10 a.m.

Sergeant Clint Hampton, of Metro Vancouver Transit Police, said a man followed the attendant as she went into an employee crew room, stopped directly outside the door and “allegedly began rubbing his genitals.”

Hampton alleged he forced the door open, entered the room, punched the attendant in the stomach and shoved her to the ground.

“The SkyTrain attendant fought her attacker as he attempted to pull her to the ground, punching her in the head and pulling her hair. She was eventually able to open the crew room door, with the suspect still trying to drag her back in, before she was finally able to free herself from him,” Hampton said. “Transit Police were on scene within minutes and arrested the suspect who was attempting to leave the station. Metro Vancouver Transit Police would like to commend the SkyTrain attendant for her bravery and courage. Not only was she able to fight off her attacker, but also was able to simultaneously use her radio effectively, allowing police to respond quickly.”

Geddes has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in New Westminster provincial court on August 11.

