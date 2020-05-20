Surrey man, 54, charged after shot fired during dispute in Bridgeview

A 54-year-old Surrey man is facing charges after a shooting in Bridgeview on Victoria Day, police say.

Surrey RCMP say Clinton Gascho has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in what was the city’s 11th “shots fired” case of the year.

Police say it happened on Monday (May 18) at a home in the 12900-block 111 Avenue. No one was injured in the shooting, which initially resulted in four men being arrested, but police say told the Now-Leader on Tuesday that one person was taken to hospital with an arm injury, “believed to have been sustained during an altercation inside the residence.”

“All I know is it’s people who were known to each other, and they were having a dispute,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said, adding the residence is “known to police.”

RCMP say Gascho appeared in court Tuesday (May, 19) and was released from custody, to appear in court at a later date.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



