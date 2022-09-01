Surrey man, 40, dead after ‘isolated incident between two neighbours’ in Newton, IHIT says

The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

An “isolated incident between two neighbours” led to a man’s death in Newton on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31), according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, was killed during the dispute, the agency said Thursday (Sept. 1).

IHIT released the victim’s name in hopes of advancing their investigation. “At this time, no charges have been laid and the suspect remains in custody.”

The homicide investigation team isn’t saying if a weapon was used during the dispute, which happened in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue, a block west of École Woodward Hill, just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 31. There, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a physical confrontation between two men. Officers found an adult male in medical distress, and he died on scene.

“Tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, IHIT’s media relations officer.

A suspect, located on scene by Surrey RCMP, was arrested for murder.

IHIT ask any witnesses to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

