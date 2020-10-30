Surrey man, 32, charged with sexual interference

Incidents alleged to have happened in Surrey and Abbotsford

Thomas Dawson Peacock, 32, of Surrey has been charged with three counts of sexual interference related to incidents alleged to have happened in Surrey and Abbotsford. (Contributed photo)

Two Lower Mainland police departments have joined forces in asking residents for information about a Surrey man who is charged with sexual interference.

Surrey RCMP and Abbotsford police together issued a release Friday (Oct. 30) notifying the public about two separate sexual interference investigations, which have led to charges against Thomas Dawson Peacock.

Mounties in Surrey launched their investigation on July 25, 2020, after receiving a report of an incident that occurred sometime between June 2011 and June 2016.

The Abbotsford Police Department began a separate investigation on Aug. 15, 2020, after receiving a report of an incident that occurred the same day.

Although these investigations involved separate victims, both were found to involve the same suspect, say police.

This week, Peacock, 32, was charged with three counts of sexual interference.

He was arrested and released with a number of conditions, including: not to be alone with anyone under 16 years of age, not to go to any park, swimming area, or community centre, or theatre where persons under 16 years old are present, not to attend any daycare centre, school ground, or playground, and not to possess any weapons.

Investigators believe there may be individuals in the community with information about these or other incidents. They are asking anyone with information to come forward to their police of jurisdiction.

In Surrey, call the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Abbotsford Police Department can be reached at 604-859-5225.

Anyone who observes Thomas Dawson Peacock breaching his conditions is asked to call 911.

