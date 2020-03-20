Surrey man, 22, charged in 2019 stabbing at Newton banquet hall

Karnvir Garcha is expected to appear in court later this month, police say

In April, police released a photo of a suspect in a stabbing at a Surrey banquet hall. On Friday (March. 20), RCMP confirmed that the photo was Karnvir Garcha, who has been charged in the stabbing. (Surrey RCMP)

A 22-year-old Surrey man has been charged in a stabbing at a banquet hall in Newton, police say.

Surrey RCMP say Karnvir Garcha has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm in the stabbing that happened on Feb. 15, 2019, at Bollywood Banquet Halls and Convention Centre in the 8100-block of 128th Street.

The day after the stabbing, Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman told the Now-Leader there was a “large event in progress, probably upwards of three to four hundred people, was the estimate.”

Social media posts at the time showed the banquet hall was the venue for a concert with Sidhu Moose Wala and Elly Mangat.

Very unfortunate to hear about the @SidhuMooseWala show last night in Surrey. Our South Asian community is much better than this. Get him out of the Desi halls and let’s get him in a legit theatre.. Get away from the brown boy mentality. We’re stronger than this. #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/qLBFrahWZ8 — Amar Sohal (@AmarSohalTweets) February 17, 2019

Honeyman told the Now-Leader on Feb. 16 that officers found a 20-year old man “who suffered from multiple stab wounds.”

In April, police released a photo of the suspect in the hopes the public could help them identify him. On Friday (March. 20), RCMP confirmed that the man in the photo was Garcha.

Garcha is in custody and will appear in court later this month.

“We appreciate all who came forward to assist us in this investigation,” says Staff Sergeant Kirk Duncan, Surrey RCMP.

Anyone who has information about the stabbing is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

– With files from Lauren Collins



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

crimeSurrey