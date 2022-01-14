Surrey man, 19, charged in stabbing of senior on SkyTrain

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing on a SkyTrain in Surrey last month.

Siwakorn Wangcharoensap, of Surrey, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, according to a release from Metro Vancouver Transit Police Friday (Jan. 14).

Wangcharoensap is known to police and has been held in custody, according to police.

It was on Dec. 4, 2021, shortly after 1 p.m., a 67-year-old man boarded an eastbound SkyTrain at Scott Road Station and as he “attempted to sit down, he accidentally bumped into another man who was about to sit in the same seat,” according to police.

“The victim ignored the accidental bump and moved to a different part of the train. Moments later, the suspect allegedly approached the victim, got close to his face, and demanded an apology. The victim pushed the suspect away into a nearby seat and attempted to hold him down until help could arrive when he felt a sharp pain in his side.”

Transit police said the 67-year-old looked down and “allegedly saw that the suspect had a knife in his hand.”

“As the SkyTrain arrived at Gateway Station, the suspect ran off the train and out of the station.”

The victim was taken to hospital with “multiple, but non-life-threatening stab wounds,” police noted.

Weeks later, transit police say officer who were dealing with a man on an “unrelated matter,” recognized him as a “possible suspect from the stabbing.”

“A person was stabbed; there is no feel-good ending to a file like this,” said Const. Mike Yake. “The seriousness of this incident was not lost on our investigators. Our General Investigation Unit worked tirelessly to identify and arrest this violent suspect, bringing a successful conclusion to this investigation.”

