(Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

(Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Surrey man, 19, charged in stabbing of senior on SkyTrain

Incident happened on Dec. 4 between Scott Road, Gateway stations

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing on a SkyTrain in Surrey last month.

Siwakorn Wangcharoensap, of Surrey, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, according to a release from Metro Vancouver Transit Police Friday (Jan. 14).

Wangcharoensap is known to police and has been held in custody, according to police.

It was on Dec. 4, 2021, shortly after 1 p.m., a 67-year-old man boarded an eastbound SkyTrain at Scott Road Station and as he “attempted to sit down, he accidentally bumped into another man who was about to sit in the same seat,” according to police.

RELATED: Senior stabbed over dispute regarding SkyTrain seat in Surrey, Dec. 6, 2021

“The victim ignored the accidental bump and moved to a different part of the train. Moments later, the suspect allegedly approached the victim, got close to his face, and demanded an apology. The victim pushed the suspect away into a nearby seat and attempted to hold him down until help could arrive when he felt a sharp pain in his side.”

Transit police said the 67-year-old looked down and “allegedly saw that the suspect had a knife in his hand.”

“As the SkyTrain arrived at Gateway Station, the suspect ran off the train and out of the station.”

The victim was taken to hospital with “multiple, but non-life-threatening stab wounds,” police noted.

Weeks later, transit police say officer who were dealing with a man on an “unrelated matter,” recognized him as a “possible suspect from the stabbing.”

“A person was stabbed; there is no feel-good ending to a file like this,” said Const. Mike Yake. “The seriousness of this incident was not lost on our investigators. Our General Investigation Unit worked tirelessly to identify and arrest this violent suspect, bringing a successful conclusion to this investigation.”

READ ALSO: Police respond to two possible stabbings within two hours in Surrey, Jan. 8, 2022


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

SkyTrain

Previous story
Harrison Hot Springs man arrested on several weapon, drug-related charges
Next story
Unvaccinated B.C. man forced to quarantine after 10-minute chat with U.S. border agents

Just Posted

TransLink photo of Pattullo Bridge
Pattullo Bridge closed overnight in one direction this Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Police Service Dog Garner and his handler, DPD Const. Chris Cottrill, during their last shift together on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Lower Mainland RCMP photo)
‘Legendary’ Lower Mainland police dog Garner retires

Entrance of Surrey Pretrial Service Centre. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Escaped Surrey inmate back in custody

A student arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.(Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Surrey school district seeing ‘slightly higher’ absences for staff, students