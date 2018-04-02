Now that’s a backyard! Realtor Carolyn Glazier at Surrey’s Villa di Fonti, a mansion selling for $28.8 million. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk).

VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

It’s hard not to chuckle when real estate agent Carolyn Glazier tells you her client is selling their $28.8 million, 13,000 square foot-plus Villa di Fonti luxury mansion in Surrey because they’ve decided to downsize.

Compared to this place, that’d be pretty much every other residential property in B.C., and with very few exceptions when it comes to price.

“They’ve enjoyed the property and their grandkids have enjoyed the property. I think they’re now just downsizing,” Glazier said of the current owners, whose names she declined to reveal. “They’ve loved it; they’ve had weddings and events with friends and family there, they’ve enjoyed the property thoroughly.”

When you pass through the front gate, at 4552 192nd St., you can’t say you’re on a driveway — it’s more like a road, in the convention sense, and a pretty long one at that.

Built in 2014, on 76.85 acres, this award-winning Tuscan-style house is 12,600 square feet of amazing, by any objective standard. Billed as an “entertainer’s dream” and “the ultimate private retreat, offering elegance and grandeur,” it has a helipad, more than 50 parking spaces, fountains, an infinity pool, koi pond, putting green, ampitheatre, two lakes — one with a fountain and white sand beaches, the other with a dock and stocked with fish — a chef’s kitchen, caterer’s prep and carriage house kitchens, home automation with a geo-thermal energy system and a 10-acre vineyard. Not to mention eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and eight fireplaces.

“It’s won three major awards — one Ovation builders award and two Georgie Awards, one for best landscape and the other for best outdoor living,” Glazier told the Now-Leader.

Offers have been made, she said.

“We actually had three offers that were over list. They haven’t been put together yet but all of them were Canadian buyers.”

If you’re wondering what the gross taxes were in 2017, the answer is $11,481.

So start saving your loonies — you’ll probably need at a train load — if you aspire to call this place home. See more submitted photos below.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

Previous story
Two arrested after after teen beaten up in drug deal gone wrong
Next story
Teacher recruitment in France applauded by Surrey parents, trustees

Just Posted

‘Disappointing’ no new home found for Newton community policing office

Surrey RCMP say no suitable locations were found, but that search will continue

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

PHOTOS: Two police units crash in Surrey on Easter Monday

Drivers treated for minor injuries after unmarked dog unit SUV and marked RCMP vehicle crash

VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

5 to start your day

Federal billions green lights Surrey light rail, a teenager beaten up in West Vancouver and more

US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

The Trump administration is opening the door to a potential White House meeting between Trump and Putin.

Two arrested after after teen beaten up in drug deal gone wrong

West Vancouver teen suffered cuts and bruises after alleged assault

City of Calgary looks at bylaw to ban public consumption of cannabis

“We’re called the Texas of the North and for good reason,” says Keith Fagin.

B.C.’s Adam Hadwin focused ahead of second Masters appearance

With a whirlwind year behind him, Hadwin feels better positioned to take a second shot at the Masters.

Catherine Tait named CBC president, first woman to hold role

Liberals name Catherine Tait as CBC president, first woman to hold role

Cheapest gas in B.C. $1.14.9 in Vernon

Prices at Vernon outlets range from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9

Staying alive: Royals stave off elimination

Victoria forces game seven after beating Giants in OT at Langley Events Centre

Most Read