A rendering of Surrey’s planned LRT line. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey LRT open houses planned

TransLink and City of Surrey hosting three meetings focusing on Surrey-Newton-Guildford portion of the planned light rail line

The City of Surrey and TransLink are hosting three LRT open houses, beginning May 31.

The series of events will focus on the 10.5-kilometre Surrey-Newton-Guildford portion of the 27-kilometre line.

The city says it’s a chance to review updated designs for stops and transit exchanges, as well as planned pedestrian and cycling improvements.

It’s also an opportunity to “learn the results of the environmental and socio-economic review,” as well as information on plans to manage the effects of construction activities.

The first open house is set for Thursday, May 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Surrey City Hall, located at 13450 104th Ave.

Then, Peoples Church will play host to the second event on Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 14455 104th Ave.

Finally, a third open house is set for Tuesday, June 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88th Ave.

For those who can’t make it to the events, there is an opportunity to participate online, from May 25 to June 14, through the Surrey LRT website, surreylightrail.ca.

Meantime,the City of Surrey is undertaking a planning study for the Guildford Town Centre and 104th Avenue Corridor to support the city’s vision for LRT.

With this plan, the city aims to “facilitate the redevelopment and enhancement of the town centre, support LRT ridership by focusing growth around LRT stops along the 104 Avenue corridor, leverage investment in LRT to achieve community objectives (and), result in a land use and road network plan to guide redevelopment of this key urban centre and future LRT corridor.”

Visit surrey.ca to learn more and provide your input online, until May 31, or attend an open house on May 29 at the Guildford rec centre, at 15105 105th Ave. between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Procurement for the Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT line will begin this year, with construction to start in 2020 and trains expected to run between Newton, Surrey Centre and Guildford by 2024, despite Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner telling Black Press Media that the line could be operational by 2021.

The trains will run in their own separate lane that will be unaffected by traffic, but still have to obey stop signs and traffic signals.

It will take nine minutes to get from Surrey Centre to Guildford and 13 to get from Newton to Surrey Centre.

The $7.3-billion regional transit plan will also include a Surrey B-Line to run between Newton and Surrey Centre along Scott Road and expansion of bus service out to 68 Avenue and eastern Fraser Heights in Surrey.

