Surrey lotto winner plans to spoil his kids

A Surrey man has won half a million bucks in the Daily Grand draw, which was held on July 8.

Attila Kelemen says he plans to spoil his family. He matched five numbers to win the secondary prize of $25,000 per year per life but opted to take the $500,000 lump sum payment.

“I plan to give a lot of money to my kids, and take them on trips when they are older,” he said. “My kids are the only thing that is important to me.”

READ ALSO: Lotto Max ticket bought in Surrey wins $62,000

READ ALSO: Surrey lottery winner being sued by co-workers

READ ALSO: New townhouse, sunny trip for Surrey lottery winner



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter