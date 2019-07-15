Photo by BCLC.

Surrey lotto winner plans to spoil his kids

Attila Kelemen won $500K in the Daily Grand draw, held on July 8

A Surrey man has won half a million bucks in the Daily Grand draw, which was held on July 8.

Attila Kelemen says he plans to spoil his family. He matched five numbers to win the secondary prize of $25,000 per year per life but opted to take the $500,000 lump sum payment.

“I plan to give a lot of money to my kids, and take them on trips when they are older,” he said. “My kids are the only thing that is important to me.”

