Simon McNeil of Surrey with a prop cheque from the BCLC.

Surrey lotto winner plans Disney trip and aims to be ‘responsible’ with winnings

Local dad Simon McNeil bought ticket at grocery store in North Delta

“I won’t have to worry about the future.”

That’s what Simon McNeil said after the Surrey dad learned he’d won $1 million in a Lotto Max draw.

He matched all seven numbers to win the prize from British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), after buying his ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in North Delta.

McNeil plays the lottery once a week whenever he stops for gas.

On Oct. 5, after checking the winning ticket on a scanner at the station, he thought, “Holy!’’ and signed it right away.

McNeil said it feels relaxing to win.

“Somebody has to win, and I’ve often thought, what if?” he is quoted as saying in a BCLC release Tuesday.

“I really want to take my kids to Disneyland for a super fun vacation, and after that, I might buy myself a little speedboat to play around with,” he said.

Ultimately, “I will set myself up for retirement,” he added. “I really just want to be responsible with the money.”

McNeil is the 30th British Columbian to win a Lotto Max Maxmillion prize in 2018, according to BCLC.

