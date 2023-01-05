(Submitted photo: BCLC)

(Submitted photo: BCLC)

Surrey lotto winner feels ‘excited and amazing’ after winning $250K

Palwinder Sidhu plans to purchase a home and start a business with the prize money

Surrey resident Palwinder Sidhu was one of many impacted by last month’s snowstorm. He was stuck at work, but for him, it had a “silver lining.” He discovered he had won the Dec. 19 Daily Grand prize worth $250,000.

“I didn’t believe it,” he told the BCLC of the moment he discovered his win. “I thought it was $250 or $25,000 and then realized it was a lot more than that!”

He shared the news with his wife, who did not initially believe him. She was so excited after realizing Sidhu had won.

Sidhu purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com.

Sidhu plans to purchase a home and start a business with the prize money.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $9.5 million in winnings from Daily Grand. Daily Grand is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Mondays and Thursdays.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

LotterySurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure and blood clot prevention expands in B.C.
Next story
‘It’s like you’re drowning in snow’: Teen saves father who fell into tree well at B.C. ski resort

Just Posted

Following a robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, 2022, RCMP released this image of the suspect. Briaden Rosch was later arrested and charged with the crime. Rosch was again arrested in Abbotsford on Dec. 9 and has been charged with seven more offences.
Man charged with Grand Forks bank robbery arrested in Abbotsford

(Submitted photo: BCLC)
Surrey lotto winner feels ‘excited and amazing’ after winning $250K

Windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront. (Aaron Hinks photos)
Strong winds forecast for Lower Mainland: weather statement in effect

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Planetary Maintenance Engineers’ talk in Surrey with historian/journalist Gwynne Dyer