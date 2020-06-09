Peter Maarsman. (File photo)

Surrey loses ‘invaluable’ community leader

Peter Maarsman, 83, of Newton died of cancer on June 1

Surrey has lost a man who gave so much of his energy to this community.

Peter Maarsman, 83, died of cancer on June 1. It wasn’t a long fight – he only learned about it in April.

His contribution to this city was considerable. Maarsman served as president of the Foundation for the Coalition Against No-Fault in B.C., as executive director of the Surrey Crime Prevention Society, as president of the Green Timbers Heritage Society, and chairman of the Surrey Board of Trade, the latter being from 1994-95.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the board of trade, said Maarsman’s service to this city over five decades was “invaluable.”

“I have many memories of Peter and his passion for Surrey,” she said.

He is survived by Sally Maarsman – his wife of 53 years – and his brother William, who lives in Powell River. Sally lives in Newton.

“We didn’t discover it until about April,” Sally said of the cancer. “He was in pain before that, but he wouldn’t go to the doctors, no I’ll get rid of it, it can’t be that bad. Finally the pain got too bad and I said you go see your doctor.”

“He went so fast.”

There will be no memorial service. “That’s something he never wanted,” Sally said.

Maarsman was also a news man for 25 years. From 1967 to 1992, he worked in television, radio, newspapers and magazines. Before that, he attended BCIT and Ryerson.

“He wrote for the CBC for a while,” Sally recalled. “He got along with everyone.”

He also attended North Surrey High School.

“Peter was raised in Surrey. When his parents moved – they used to live I think in Burnaby – then they moved out here in Surrey where we didn’t have Guildford, it was just all bush pretty well,” Sally said.


