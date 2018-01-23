Surrey looks to phase two of 105 Avenue Connector project

City awards contract for relocation of 104th Avenue water main in anticipation of light rail

After trees were removed from Hawthorne Park earlier this month in preparation for a controversial road through the park, the City of Surrey is soon moving on to phase two of the 105 Avenue Connector Project.

On Monday night, city council awarded the contract for phase two of the project to Richco Contracting Ltd. for roughly $9.6 million.

The construction work in phase two includes a 750 to 900 millimetre feeder water main which is being relocated from 104th Avenue as part of the Surrey-Newton-Gulidford Light Rail Transit (SNG-LRT) Early Work Program.

“While TransLink is delivering the SNG-LRT project, the City is supporting the project by delivering components of the Early Work Program, funded by the federal government, specifically the replacement of key City infrastructure, given the City’s experience in delivering similar municipal infrastructure,” a report to city council notes. “Completion of this work in advance of construction of the SNG-LRT will reduce key project risk elements.”

Work for phase two of the project is expected to begin in mid-February, according to a city report, and finish in December.

In addition to moving utilities off 104th Avenue in preparation for light rail, the city’s justification for the connector road is that it’s been in the city’s Official Community Plan since 1986, and to create an east-west connector to Whalley Boulevard to 150th Street to ease traffic and reduce congestion.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner recently told the Now-Leader that the 105 Avenue Connector road will improve access, circulation, and connectivity for the community between City Centre and Guildford, as well as improving the local transportation network.

Surrey awarded the contract to complete phase one of the project to Tybo Contracting Ltd. Phase one of the contract is expected to be finished by Sept. 28, 2018. Estimates show that phase one should cost about $11.25 million.