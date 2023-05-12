Surrey looks to expand 72 Avenue east from 152 Street to 176 Street

Surrey council will look at directing city staff to assess the feasibility, costs, benefits and the impacts of extending 72 Avenue from 152 Street east to Highway 15 (176 Street) as a report on that topic comes before council on Monday, May 15.

If council decides to do this, a study is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024 to then be put before the politicians for consideration.

This comes on the heels of the controversial 84 Avenue expansion between King George Boulevard and 140 Street at the south end of Bear Creek Park opening to traffic this past week.

A report entitled Short-Term Transportation Priorities contains a recommendation that council endorse a proposed strategy that also includes advocates increased public transit service in the city. Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, notes in the report that there are plans to widen two sections of 72 Avenue – 144 Street to 152 Street and Fraser Highway to 188 Street – as part of an approved 10-Year Servicing Plan.

“The central segment, between 152 Street and Highway 15, is not within the city’s 10-Year Servicing Plan,” Neuman notes. “Along this five kilometre segment, a 20-metre-wide unopen road allowance exists through the Agricultural Land Reserve; however, a road through this area would require lengthy preloading, raising above the floodplain, and a bridge across Serpentine River.

“The estimated cost for this road segment is $75 to $95 million,” he says.

The aim is to improve east-west traffic flow in Surrey.

Meantime, council will also consider a report Monday related to public engagement concerning the fourth phase of the Surrey Transportation Plan. This second report, also from Neuman, indicates the results of this stage of public consultation will be reported to council this coming fall toward developing a final draft plan to be completed by the end of 2023 with a final plan to be brought to council in early 2024.

“The need for a new and updated plan was in response to a renewed emphasis on road safety, responding to climate change, new innovations in transportation technology, Surrey’s growing densities and urban form, and population growth,” Neuman explains.

“Engagement is anticipated to include key stakeholder interviews, meetings and focus groups, both virtual and in-person, broad community outreach with a robust communications strategy including traditional and social media, signage in parks, community centres, an online public survey, and a scientific probability survey, with the results reflective of the overall Surrey population.”



