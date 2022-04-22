Black Press Media file photo

Surrey looking to improve traffic signals at six locations

Surrey council will consider awarding a $2.3 million contract to that end on Monday night

Surrey council will consider awarding a $2.3 million contract to improve traffic signals at six locations in Surrey on Monday night.

City staff recommends council to award $2,343,485.55 to Crown Contracting Limited, with a spending limit set at $2,578,000.

This is for three pedestrian signal crossings in the 12800-block of 96 Avenue, 111 Avenue and 128 Street, and King George Blvd. and 97A Avenue. Also included in the work is the rebuilding of a traffic signal at 24 Avenue and 152 Street, and rectangular rapid flash beacons at 68 Avenue and 189 Street and 80 Avenue and 169 Street.

The contract work, if approved, is expected to begin in May and be completed by September, with construction permitted between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.


