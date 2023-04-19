Surrey looking for its next Good Citizen of the Year

The City of Surrey will also set up an appreciation reception for volunteers serving on city committees, commissions and boards

Surrey is looking for its next Good Citizen of the Year.

City of Surrey staff were instructed at the April 17 council meeting to seek out nomination for the 2023 award and also set up an appreciation reception for volunteers who serve on city committees, commissions and boards.

“I’m really pleased to see this back,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said. “This is a corporate report that talks about the Good Citizen of the Year award and also other recognition of people who volunteer in our city and we are grateful to them.”

Council will choose the winner of the Good Citizen of the Year award from a list of nominees submitted by the community to the city.

“Nominations are solicited through social media, the City’s website, and word of mouth. The nomination period usually runs for approximately six weeks. This is consistent with the City’s past approach,” Surrey’s general manager of corporate services explained in a report to council.

As for the volunteer appreciation reception, he noted, last year’s was held in July at the Civic Hotel Banquet Room with 77 people attending. “With the expansion of committees this year, it is anticipated that approximately 200 volunteers will be invited,” Costanzo noted.



