Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey looking for its next Good Citizen of the Year

The City of Surrey will also set up an appreciation reception for volunteers serving on city committees, commissions and boards

Surrey is looking for its next Good Citizen of the Year.

City of Surrey staff were instructed at the April 17 council meeting to seek out nomination for the 2023 award and also set up an appreciation reception for volunteers who serve on city committees, commissions and boards.

“I’m really pleased to see this back,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said. “This is a corporate report that talks about the Good Citizen of the Year award and also other recognition of people who volunteer in our city and we are grateful to them.”

Council will choose the winner of the Good Citizen of the Year award from a list of nominees submitted by the community to the city.

“Nominations are solicited through social media, the City’s website, and word of mouth. The nomination period usually runs for approximately six weeks. This is consistent with the City’s past approach,” Surrey’s general manager of corporate services explained in a report to council.

As for the volunteer appreciation reception, he noted, last year’s was held in July at the Civic Hotel Banquet Room with 77 people attending. “With the expansion of committees this year, it is anticipated that approximately 200 volunteers will be invited,” Costanzo noted.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

AwardsCity of Surreyvolunteers

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Next story
Vancouver Island couple camps at B.C. legislature to protest apprehension of newborn

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey looking for its next Good Citizen of the Year

The White Rock Lawn Bowling Club holds an open house Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Submitted photo)
Come roll a bowl: White Rock Lawn Bowling Club holds open house Sunday, April 23

British Columbia’s premier David Eby says the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed on a bus in Surrey Wednesday is every parent’s nightmare. The teen’s death is among a series of attacks on commuters across Canada that includes a shooting on a Calgary bus on Wednesday and numerous violent incidents on transit in Edmonton and Toronto. Police officers and paramedics attend the scene of a stabbing onboard a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday April 1, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Mom whose son was killed on Surrey bus urges people to call police, not film violence

Paramedics on the scene after a man’s throat was slashed April 1 on a Surrey bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
OUR VIEW: We need to find a way to keep knives off of Surrey’s public transit

Pop-up banner image