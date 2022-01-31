Surrey looking at spending $3M on 37 vehicles

A corporate report by Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, indicates 29 are replacement vehicles and eight are new

Surrey council to vote Monday night on contract for 29 replacement vehicles – among them six dump trucks – as well as eight additional vehicles. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey city council will consider awarding Metro Motors Ltd. a contract just shy of $3 million toward the purchase of 37 vehicles.

A corporate report by Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, indicates 29 are replacement vehicles and eight are new.

The purpose, he said, is “to maintain the City’s fleet to a state of good repair and accommodate growth in the City.”

The matter is up for council’s consideration Monday night.

The contract is for $2,969,081.72 with an expenditure authorization limit set at $3,100,000. The medium and light-duty to be replaced are “at the end of their service life,” Neuman said.

“To support the City’s Corporate Emissions reduction targets, 34 of the 37 new vehicles will be either dual fuel, capable of running on both Compressed Natural Gas (“CNG”) and gasoline, or gasoline/electric hybrid vehicles.”

Among the vehicles to be replaced are two dump trucks used by Parks, Recreation & Culture, four dump trucks used by the city’s engineering department, five pickup trucks used by engineering, one pickup truck used by Parks, Recreation & Culture, three vans used by engineering, three vans used by corporate facilities, 10 Ford Escape Hybrids used by corporate services and one used by engineering.

Of new “additional” vehicles being added to the city’s fleet, three pickup trucks and two vans will be used by used by Parks, Recreation & Culture and three vans will be used by corporate facilities.



