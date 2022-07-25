Surrey looking at $10.7M budget shortfall because of policing expenditures

A second-quarter financial report coming before Surrey council tonight forecasts a $10.7 million budget shortfall on account of “higher than budgeted” expenditures for policing.

“In light of this forecast, each department, including Surrey Police Services and the RCMP will be challenged with managing their respective budgets in a manner to minimize or eliminate the forecasted shortfall by end of year,” Kam Grewal, Surrey’s general manager of finance, advises council in the corporate report.

The report updates the City of Surrey’s financial activity for the second quarter of 2022 and compares it to the 2022 Financial Plan and the same period for 2021.

