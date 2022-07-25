File photo

File photo

Surrey looking at $10.7M budget shortfall because of policing expenditures

Report is coming before Surrey council tonight

A second-quarter financial report coming before Surrey council tonight forecasts a $10.7 million budget shortfall on account of “higher than budgeted” expenditures for policing.

“In light of this forecast, each department, including Surrey Police Services and the RCMP will be challenged with managing their respective budgets in a manner to minimize or eliminate the forecasted shortfall by end of year,” Kam Grewal, Surrey’s general manager of finance, advises council in the corporate report.

The report updates the City of Surrey’s financial activity for the second quarter of 2022 and compares it to the 2022 Financial Plan and the same period for 2021.

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Service to have 295 officers deployed by next May


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyFinances

Previous story
Langley’s mayors react with shock, sorrow to mass shooting

Just Posted

File photo
Surrey looking at $10.7M budget shortfall because of policing expenditures

Surrey council chambers in city hall. (File photo)
Surrey Sport & Leisure complex to get a facelift

Youngsters try out Surrey Police Service cutouts for size at Fusion Fest on Saturday. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Police Service to have 295 officers deployed by next May

The Birdies & Buckets team at Shuswap Lake Golf Course. From left to right are Nathan Freer, Gavin Giesbrecht, Levi Hallborg and Jeff Hallborg, who won the 2022 Jack McLaughlin Memorial PGA of BC Pro-Junior Championship. (Submitted photo)
Surrey’s Birdie & Buckets team scores Pro-Junior Championship golf championship at Shuswap Lake