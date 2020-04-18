Surrey long-term care home staff get surprise thank-you gift

Stolzenberg family wanted to thank the workers for all they’ve done during the COVID-19 outbreak

In a time when good news is needed, the Stolzenberg family wanted to give thanks to a Fleetwood long-term care home that has been taking care of a family member.

The Stolzenberg family ordered a lawn display with flamingos and a dinosaur cutout that says “Thank you staff. You’re dino-mite.”

The display was ready to surprise workers at Fleetwood Place Care Facility on Thursday morning (April 16).

“It’s really about the staff and how over and above (they’ve gone) and amazing, they really, really are. With all the negative stuff going on, it’s really nice to see a positive,” said Diana Stolzenberg, who lives in White Rock.

“I just thought that… with all the bad wraps that the care homes have been getting, this care home has got no COVID, they’ve been face timing all the residents’ families,” said Stolzenberg.

“On Thursdays, they will set up a camera and they will phone, FaceTime… They’ll phone me, then they’ll phone my sister then they’ll phone all the grandchildren with my mom and have them have a conversation. Like that’s a lot of work to do that every week.”

As of Saturday, 20 long-term care and assisted-living facilities, and one acute-care unit, in B.C. have active outbreaks.

There have been 81 COVID-19-related deaths, with the majority of them occurring in long-term care facilities.

Fleetwood Place posted some photos of the display on its Facebook page, calling it a “fabulous surprise.”

“A token display of gratitude and appreciation for all the wonderful staff at Fleetwood Place. All staff in every department plays an important role in keeping our residents safe and healthy,” the post reads.



