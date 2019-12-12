Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Surrey Liberal MPs pay tribute to Andrew Scheer

Scheer announced Thursday he will resign as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

Surrey Liberal MPs are paying tribute to Andrew Scheer, who has announced he will resign as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Scheer told the House of Commons on Thursday that he intends to stay on as leader of the Official Opposition and party leader until the Conservatives elect a new leader, and will continue to be the MP for Regina Qu’Appelle.

Scheer was first elected in 2004, at the age of 25.

“In many ways I grew up in this chamber,” he said.

“I felt it was time to put my family first,” he said. “I’ve made this decision because it’s the best thing for our party. Our party needs someone who can give everything they’ve got.”

Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal MP for Surrey-Newton, said “public service is the most important thing that we do, and as a public servant I want to thank him for his years of service to Canadians.

homelessphoto

Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal MP for Surrey-Newton. (File photo)

“I have worked closely with him when he was a deputy speaker, a member of parliament and his role as a speaker and leader of the Official Opposition. He has done a great service to Canadians over many, many years. He was one of the youngest MPs that got elected, and put so much in public service.

“One thing I know about Andrew for sure is we have a difference of opinion when it comes to politics and when it comes to policy,” Dhaliwal added. “I can tell you I have nothing else but to thank him for the great work he has done for Canadians.”

Ken Hardie, Liberal MP for Fleetwood-Port Kells, said of Scheer, “When you accept the role that he accepted, you’re opening yourself up for a lot of very challenging situations, where you can be riding high but then you can be trimmed back, you’ll be facing criticism no matter what you do.

“It really does take a special kind of person, and a special kind of family, to deal with this sort of thing. On that basis I think we really have to have a lot of gratitude for Andrew, for Mr. Singh, and for Mr. Trudeau, anybody who kind of steps forward and is willing to take that on because it is not an easy path to take, that’s for sure.”

homelessphoto

Ken Hardie, Liberal MP for Fleetwood-Port Kells. (Submitted photo)

As for the Conservative Party’s foreseeable future, Hardie said, “This is where you start examining the tea leaves, what the implications are.”

“They have an opportunity to do a reset, but it’s going to be an opportunity that’s full of risk.”

Randeep Sarai, Liberal MP for Surrey Centre, has not yet responded to a request for comment.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey YMCA pool to be upgraded thanks to $250K in community gaming grants
Next story
VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Just Posted

Surrey mayor the lone vote against regional business licensing for ride hailing

Metro Vancouver mayors have voted to fast-track regional licensing in early 2020

Inaugural Cloverdale Toy Drive brings in more than 200 toys

Fundraiser benefitted Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program; will turn into an annual event, says Wheatley

Music Lottery concerts follow cancelled Cloverdale series at Shannon Hall

Rebranded effort ‘a fundraising program that supports venues and the musicians that play in them’

Surrey Liberal MPs pay tribute to Andrew Scheer

Scheer announced Thursday he will resign as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

Surrey YMCA pool to be upgraded thanks to $250K in community gaming grants

The YMCA of Greater Vancouver is one of 63 non-profits receiving a total of $5M from the grants this year

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

FVRD emergency plan only ‘partially meeting’ expectations, says auditor

Regional district says they are already working on shortfalls in emergency management

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Burnaby man charged with sexual assault after multiple groping incidents

Jorge Benjamin Bernal, 29, is facing four counts of sexual assault

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

Most Read