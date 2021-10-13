Surrey lawyer suspended by law society for three months

Surrey lawyer Zao (Aidan) Huang has been suspended for three months by the Law Society of British Columbia for conduct “unbecoming the legal profession.”

His suspension takes effect on Nov. 1.

According to a press release issued by the society on Oct. 13, Huang had been charged with assault, uttering a threat and assault with a weapon or imitation weapon but after attending counselling and expressing remorse all charges were withdrawn.

READ ALSO: Driver gets 21 months in jail for fatal Surrey 2019 crash

According to a law society document, Huang told a woman identified only as “AA” about a “notorious murder file” in China to intimidate her, threatened her with bodily harm, punched her several times in the face and back of the head, and kicked her leg. He also struck “BB,” a minor, with a weapon or imitation weapon.

Huang was called to the bar on Aug. 14, 2018 and since Feb. 2020 has practised part-time at Aidan Huang Law Corporation Limited, mostly in criminal law but also some family law and civil litigation.

The charges were laid against him on Aug. 10, 2020 and withdrawn on Jan. 28, 2021.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Law & JusticeLawyersSurrey