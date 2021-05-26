Scales of justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo)

Scales of justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo)

Surrey lawyer suspended again

John (Jack) Joseph Jacob Hittrich, called to the bar in 1986, is suspended for two months starting June 1 for professional misconduct

A Surrey lawyer has been suspended for a second time by the Law Society of British Columbia.

A press release issued by the society May 26 states that a hearing panel has ordered that John (Jack) Joseph Jacob Hittrich, who was called to the bar in 1986, be suspended for two months starting June 1 related to a finding of professional misconduct.

The Surrey lawyer is being disciplined for filing transcripts in court “without inquiring or informing himself about clearly marked restrictions on doing so” and providing to an expert and the Court of Appeal for British Columbia transcripts despite a court ruling he and his clients “did not have the right to access those transcripts.”

According to the Summary of Decision on Facts and Determination, Hittrich had been representing foster parents. The panel found he did not deliberately mislead the court but “the representations he made were reflective of his failure to inform himself of the relevant rules.”

He also has to pay the law society $12,985.19 in costs. The panel stated in its Decision of the Hearing Panel on Disciplinary Action that the “nature of the conduct here is one of repeated failures to appropriately deal with highly sensitive information.

READ ALSO: Surrey lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

Last year, Hittrich was suspended for three months after a Law Society of British Columbia determined he committed professional misconduct four years prior for “attempting to resolve litigation in favour of his clients through improper means” related to a letter he sent to the director of Child, Family and Community Services.

The letter threatened to expose alleged perjury by representatives of the director, “unless the director agreed to settle litigation as his clients proposed.”

“In making this threat, Hittrich attempted to influence the Director to exercise her statutory decision-making authority for an improper purpose,” the law society stated in June 2020.

Written reasons note the conduct at issue in this first matter occurred approximately September 2016, during Hittrich’s representation of foster parents who retained him after the director refused to consent to their adoption of a child in their care.

“Lawyers cannot say whatever they feel like in order to motivate or induce others to do things that they would not otherwise do,” the written reasons in the first case state.

– with files by Tracy Holmes


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Law and justiceLawyersSurrey

Previous story
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart
Next story
UPDATE: Kelowna Secondary Students killed in single vehicle crash

Just Posted

xx
BREAKIUNG: Pedestrian reportedly hit in Cloverdale

Drivers being asked to avoid Fraser Highway and 184th Street and use 64th Avenue instead

Scales of justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Surrey lawyer suspended again

John (Jack) Joseph Jacob Hittrich, called to the bar in 1986, is suspended for two months starting June 1 for professional misconduct

The “Metro” rental-housing complex in North Surrey. (submitted photo)
Surrey’s newest all-rental complex boasts 514 homes next to SkyTrain

July 1 is opening date for ‘Metro’ project

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.
OUR VIEW: It’s up to us to finish this pandemic

Half-hearted efforts earn a failing grade where this battle is concerned

Coastal FC girls hold a practice at South Surrey Athletic Park last fall. (Aaron Hinks photo)
‘Club-only’ play caveat ‘gutted people’ after restart excitement: Coastal FC executive director

South Surrey soccer club was under impression that games would be allowed throughout travel region

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
UPDATE: Kelowna Secondary Students killed in single vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were grade 12 students at the school

People gather next to the Lachine Canal on a warm spring day in Montreal, Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. A machine learning model used health data collected routinely to predict the majority of people most likely to develop the disease, says the lead author of a study that suggests the findings could be used to create targeted prevention programs years before someone develops the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study

The data can help develop targeted population-wide strategies to reduce disease prevalence among high-risk groups

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

Most Read