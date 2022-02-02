Surrey launches survey aiming to improve online ‘inclusion’ for senior citizens

Ironically, it’s online but printed copies also available at Surrey’s recreation centres

Ironically, it’s online but printed copies are also available at Surrey’s recreation centres. It’s open until Feb. 20 and people who complete the Connecting Seniors to Technology survey will get a chance to win a $100 gift card.

The idea behind the survey is for city hall to “gain insight on the experiences, capabilities and barriers that exist within the seniors’ community while using technology or digital services,” a press release reads.

“As we continue to depend on technology to serve our community, it is important that we practice inclusivity and ensure that Surrey residents of all age groups have knowledge and access to resources digitally,” says Sahra-Lea Tosdevine-Tataryn, Seniors Age-Friendly project manager. “This survey will help guide future resource needs in support of digital inclusion and strengthen opportunities to help reduce isolation of seniors and support continual engagement.”



