Surrey launches anti-gang school program

To align with the start of school, the City of Surrey launched Blueprint Pathways this week.

The new crime prevention pilot partnership is aimed at keeping high risk Surrey youth safe from gangs and criminal exploitation.

The program, which is to run through the 2021-2022 school year, will connect up to 30 youth ages 13-19 with a City of Surrey outreach worker, a news release said.

The outreach worker, in partnership with Surrey Schools and the Surrey Wraparound Program, is to provide “intensive” one-on-one support at school and in the community.

Program participants, who will primarily be referred through WRAP and City of Surrey’s Children and Youth At-Risk Table (CHART), will receive mentorship, connection to pro-social activities, and referrals to specialized services to meet their unique needs.

“Blueprint Pathways is designed to target youth vulnerable for gang involvement and guide them toward making healthy decisions while strengthening connection with school, family and community,” Brian Aasebo, community safety manager at the city. “By working together with our partners to layer programs and services throughout the community, we can collectively have a bigger impact on helping our youth build their self-worth and make positive lifestyle choices.”

The program is funded by the BC Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Fore more information on the program, visit surrey.ca/communitysafety