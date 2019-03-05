Equipment is still stacked throughout Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre despite Art of Lights ending on Feb. 10. Art of Lights’ deadline to remove displays and equipment has been extended due to the previously snowy weather. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Cloverdale

Surrey lantern festival slow to tear down due to winter weather

Event organizers say there are plans to host the event again in 2019

If you’re wondering why there are still massive lantern displays up in Cloverdale, the general manager of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association says it’s because of the previously snowy weather.

Art of Lights, which opened at the Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre on Dec. 14, closed to the public on Feb. 10. The event organizer, Canada Chuansheng Media Ltd., still has to remove some displays and equipment.

RELATED: Lantern festival ‘like you’ve never seen before’ will open soon in Cloverdale, Oct. 4, 2018

Mike MacSorely, general manager with the rodeo, said the event organizers, Canada Chuansheng Media Ltd., was supposed to have the displays down by March 6. But due to the snow in February, he said, the organizers and the rodeo staff didn’t want to damage the park grounds when removing the displays.

MacSorely said the deadline to remove equipment had been extended. He said there was no hard deadline to remove the equipment and displays.

As of March 5, the some displays were still up with the surrounding fence taken down. Pieces of equipment were half packed up throughout the park.

“They’ve just had some trouble with the snow, and they don’t want to damage the park. They’re just being extra careful,” he said. “The last thing we want is the park to be damaged by them driving around with forklifts.”

MacSorley added that the rodeo staff is working with the event organizers “every day” to get their equipment out.

Despite the displays and equipment still scattered throughout the park, the fences previously surrounding the event have been removed.

Asked if there were any liability issues, MacSorley said, “I don’t think so. No.”

Canada Chuansheng Media Ltd. has been leasing the property since September, MacSorley said, but he couldn’t disclose the cost of the lease. He said the cost of the lease depends on the length of time.

Art of Lights opened two months late, due to not meeting building and electrical codes, the city previously told Black Press Media. The event was initially supposed to open on Oct. 12 and then delayed to Oct. 31, before finally opening on Dec. 14.

RELATED: ‘A promise is a promise’: Cloverdale lantern festival opens, two months late

Henry Liu of Canada Chuansheng Media Ltd. said the event “wasn’t really for profit, to be quite honest.” He said the intention was “more of making a brand” and to “make a name for ourselves.”

Tickets were $19.99 for adults, $9.99 for children and $50 for a group pack of up to four people. There was a day when Surrey Schools staff could get in for free, as well as another day were active and retired members of the Canadian Armed Forces could receive free admission.

RELATED: Military appreciation night planned for Cloverdale’s Art of Lights lantern festival

However, the plan is for the Art of Lights show to return, but Liu said he couldn’t discuss the details “right now.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

 

Art of Lights’ deadline to remove displays and equipment has been extended due to the previously snowy weather. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Equipment is still stacked throughout Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre despite Art of Lights ending on Feb. 10. Art of Lights’ deadline to remove displays and equipment has been extended due to the previously snowy weather. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Previous story
One of the inventors of the calculator dies

Just Posted

Residents raise health concerns after cell tower announced in Crescent Beach

Carl Katz says he has a moderate sensitivity to electromagnetic fields

Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him

Surrey gymnasts win big in annual invitational

More than 750 athletes descend on Guildford Recreation Centre

Surrey councillor questions policing transition cost, decries lack of consultation

Councillor Linda Annis says she wants Surrey taxpayers to see ‘what it’s actually going to cost them’

Fraser Valley auction to help feed Syrians and South Sudanese

Beef and dairy breeds being accepted as donations for annual charitable event

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Mountie charged with assault in northwest B.C.

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22 in Hazelton

B.C. moves to make seizure of drug dealers’ assets easier

Law reverses onus if cash, cars, real estate found with illegal drugs

Most Read