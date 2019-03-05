Surrey lantern festival slow to tear down due to winter weather

Event organizers say there are plans to host the event again in 2019

Equipment is still stacked throughout Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre despite Art of Lights ending on Feb. 10. Art of Lights’ deadline to remove displays and equipment has been extended due to the previously snowy weather. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

If you’re wondering why there are still massive lantern displays up in Cloverdale, the general manager of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association says it’s because of the previously snowy weather.

Art of Lights, which opened at the Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre on Dec. 14, closed to the public on Feb. 10. The event organizer, Canada Chuansheng Media Ltd., still has to remove some displays and equipment.

RELATED: Lantern festival ‘like you’ve never seen before’ will open soon in Cloverdale, Oct. 4, 2018

Mike MacSorely, general manager with the rodeo, said the event organizers, Canada Chuansheng Media Ltd., was supposed to have the displays down by March 6. But due to the snow in February, he said, the organizers and the rodeo staff didn’t want to damage the park grounds when removing the displays.

MacSorely said the deadline to remove equipment had been extended. He said there was no hard deadline to remove the equipment and displays.

As of March 5, the some displays were still up with the surrounding fence taken down. Pieces of equipment were half packed up throughout the park.

So Art of Lights had a deadline of March 6 to have its displays and equipment removed, but due to previous snowy weather, rodeo staff says the deadline has been extended so forklifts/trucks don’t damage the park. #SurreyBC #CloverdaleBC pic.twitter.com/FA6imply76 — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) March 6, 2019

“They’ve just had some trouble with the snow, and they don’t want to damage the park. They’re just being extra careful,” he said. “The last thing we want is the park to be damaged by them driving around with forklifts.”

MacSorley added that the rodeo staff is working with the event organizers “every day” to get their equipment out.

Despite the displays and equipment still scattered throughout the park, the fences previously surrounding the event have been removed.

Asked if there were any liability issues, MacSorley said, “I don’t think so. No.”

Canada Chuansheng Media Ltd. has been leasing the property since September, MacSorley said, but he couldn’t disclose the cost of the lease. He said the cost of the lease depends on the length of time.

Art of Lights opened two months late, due to not meeting building and electrical codes, the city previously told Black Press Media. The event was initially supposed to open on Oct. 12 and then delayed to Oct. 31, before finally opening on Dec. 14.

RELATED: ‘A promise is a promise’: Cloverdale lantern festival opens, two months late

Henry Liu of Canada Chuansheng Media Ltd. said the event “wasn’t really for profit, to be quite honest.” He said the intention was “more of making a brand” and to “make a name for ourselves.”

Tickets were $19.99 for adults, $9.99 for children and $50 for a group pack of up to four people. There was a day when Surrey Schools staff could get in for free, as well as another day were active and retired members of the Canadian Armed Forces could receive free admission.

RELATED: Military appreciation night planned for Cloverdale’s Art of Lights lantern festival

However, the plan is for the Art of Lights show to return, but Liu said he couldn’t discuss the details “right now.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Art of Lights’ deadline to remove displays and equipment has been extended due to the previously snowy weather. (Photo: Lauren Collins)