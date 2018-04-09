Surrey, Langley organizations can get accessibility projects funded: Cloverdale-Langley City MP

Facilities becoming more accessible to those with disabilities can apply for federal funds

Langley City MP John Aldag announced last week that applications were open for the 2018 Enabling Accessibility Fund. (John Aldag photo) Langley City MP John Aldag announced last week that applications were open for the 2018 Enabling Accessibility Fund. (John Aldag photo)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag announced last week that applications for the 2018 Enabling Accessibility Fund were open. The fund supports organizations that are looking to make their buildings and their services more accessible to people with disabilities in their communities, and Aldag is hopeful that Surrey and Langley groups will send in their project proposals.

On behalf of the Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, Aldag encouraged local organizations to apply for funding to retrofit or renovate existing buildings or break ground on new construction projects that increased accessibility to their facilities.

“The Government of Canada is committed to reducing barriers for Canadians with disabilities and ensuring that everyone has equal access and opportunity,” said Aldag in a press release. “The Enabling Accessibility Fund supports organizations across Canada that improve accessibility and enable Canadians with disabilities to participate fully in society.”

The 2018 Enabling Accessibility Fund will provide funding to not-for-profit groups, Indigenous organizations, and municipalities for “mid-size” projects that make their services more accessible. The applicants must also offer, or plan to offer, programs that support the “social and labour market integration needs of people with disabilities” in order to be eligible for funding.

Qualifying projects may receive anywhere from $350,000 to $1 million in funding from the federal government.

Since the Enabling Accessibility Fund was created in 2007, the federal government has funded more than 3,000 projects. A total of $20.65 million has been budgeted for the 2018—2019 program.

Applicants have until May 24 to submit their project concepts. If selected, they will be asked to provide a detailed proposal at a later date. For more information, or to find an application, visit www.canada.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter