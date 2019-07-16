Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey killer foiled by cops’ suspicion he was underage in a bar

Birinderjeet Singh Bhangu was shot dead outside the Comfort Inn and Suites Hotel on Fraser Highway

A Surrey killer was ultimately foiled by cops in Merritt who suspected he was underage in a town bar.

Johnny Steven Drynock’s lawyers argued unsuccessfully that his Charter rights had been breached but a judge ruled against this on the eve of his first-degree murder trial into the March 13, 2017 shooting death of Birinderjeet Singh Bhangu in Surrey.

The judge-only trial was set to begin July 3 but Drynock instead pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter using a firearm on the opening day and was sentenced on July 4 to 10 years and nine months in prison.

Bhanghu was shot dead in broad daylight while sitting in an Acura MDX parked outside the Comfort Inn and Suites Hotel on Fraser Highway.

Drynock was arrested in April 2018 by the Merritt RCMP following a routine bar check at the Coldwater Hotel, and when they searched him officers found a loaded handgun, a knife and a pool ball wrapped in a handkerchief.

READ ALSO: First-degree murder charge laid in Surrey shooting

READ ALSO: Man killed in shooting identified as Birinderjeet Banghu, Surrey’s third 2017 homicide victim

His legal team argued unsuccessfully that his Charter rights had been breached.

“The arrest of Drynock in the bar had no connection to the murder investigation,” Justice Frits Verhoeven noted in his reasons for judgment. “Neither officer was aware that IHIT was interested in finding him, nor that he could be a suspect in a murder.”

The court heard the constables thought Drynock, 24, and his brother looked “underage, and nervous.” When one of the officers asked Drynock for his ID, he ran. The cop tackled him down and arrested him for obstruction.

Drynock was taken to the police cells, where the arresting officer was alerted to the IHIT bulletin out of Surrey in the Bhangu homicide.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged
Next story
Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Just Posted

Surrey killer foiled by cops’ suspicion he was underage in a bar

Birinderjeet Singh Bhangu was shot dead outside the Comfort Inn and Suites Hotel on Fraser Highway

Community invited to help with Downtown Surrey BIA’s fence art project

Association is hoping to change the ‘narrative’ for 135A Street with artwork

Surrey man who dropped brick of cocaine in front of cops loses court appeal

Amanpreet Singh Gill, 33, was sentenced to two years less a day

Blaine railway stop contingent on international support: All Aboard Washington

Non-profit organizers look to residents of Surrey, White Rock and North Whatcom County

Delta man charged after police surround Tsawwassen home

Troy Kevin Reimer, 52, is charged with one count of uttering or conveying a threat to cause death or bodily harm

VIDEO: B.C. MLA Michelle Stilwell takes first steps in nearly 30 years

‘It actually felt like walking. It’s been 27 years… but it felt realistic to me’

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Grand Forks fire chief found to have bullied, harassed volunteer firefighter: report

WorkSafeBC, third-party human resources investigation looking into allegations complete

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

Most Read