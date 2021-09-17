Surrey city council is once again meeting in chambers, separated by plexiglass. (Screen shot)

Surrey city council is once again meeting in chambers, separated by plexiglass. (Screen shot)

Surrey issues development permit for Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex

The development permit was passed without debate during council’s Sept. 13 land use meeting

Surrey city council approved a development permit for the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex during its Sept. 13 land use meeting.

The development permit was passed without debate.

On June 28 council approved a $1,050,000 contract with Taylor Kurts Architecture + Design Inc. in association with Rounthwaite, Dick and Hadley Architects Inc. to complete the architectural design process and construction administration services for the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex.

According to a corporate report, the project will help meet the community’s needs for ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons and skating sessions, as well as provide dry-floor summer use for lacrosse, ball hockey and other sports.

READ ALSO: Surrey council awards contract for downtown sports complex

READ ALSO: Surrey council awards nearly $3.6M in design, construction contracts for two major recreation projects


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCloverdaleSports

Previous story
Program bringing rural nurse training to B.C.’s rural north
Next story
Tk’emlups Nation extends invitation to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Surrey city council is once again meeting in chambers, separated by plexiglass. (Screen shot)
Surrey issues development permit for Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex

Sumi Mototsune, right, with her sisters Teruko, left; Kanako, centre; and Haruye, front. Sumi, who was sent to an internment camp with her family, was one of Joan Parolin’s penpals. The two met at school in Surrey. (Submitted photo: UBC Library)
Wartime letters between Surrey teen and interned Japanese friends spark search for descendants

More than 250 people took part in Cloverdale’s annual Ride for Refuge. (Photo: Submitted)
Cloverdale’s Ride for Refuge raises $75K

Mounties are hoping the public can help find eighteen-year-old Sanjana Singh. She was last seen Sept. 17 at about 7 a.m. in Cloverdale. (RCMP Handout)
Mounties looking for missing Cloverdale woman