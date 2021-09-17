Surrey issues development permit for Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex

The development permit was passed without debate during council’s Sept. 13 land use meeting

Surrey city council approved a development permit for the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex during its Sept. 13 land use meeting.

The development permit was passed without debate.

On June 28 council approved a $1,050,000 contract with Taylor Kurts Architecture + Design Inc. in association with Rounthwaite, Dick and Hadley Architects Inc. to complete the architectural design process and construction administration services for the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex.

According to a corporate report, the project will help meet the community’s needs for ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons and skating sessions, as well as provide dry-floor summer use for lacrosse, ball hockey and other sports.

