Surrey issues development permit for Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex

Surrey city council approved a development permit for the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex during its Sept. 13 land use meeting.
The development permit was passed without debate.
On June 28 council approved a $1,050,000 contract with Taylor Kurts Architecture + Design Inc. in association with Rounthwaite, Dick and Hadley Architects Inc. to complete the architectural design process and construction administration services for the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex.
According to a corporate report, the project will help meet the community’s needs for ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons and skating sessions, as well as provide dry-floor summer use for lacrosse, ball hockey and other sports.
tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter