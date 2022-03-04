Surrey investing $424M in ‘ambitious’ capital infrastructure program

The City of Surrey has an “ambitious” capital infrastructure program including 28 projects for a total investment of $424 million, according to a report from the city manager.

Vincent Lalonde’s report will come before council on Monday, March 7, providing an update for the winter of 2021 and spring of 2022.

“As part of the Surrey Invest Program, Council identified nine new projects for inclusion in the City’s 2022 Capital Program,” he notes in a corporate report. “In addition to the previously identified key projects, the City has an ambitious Capital Program which includes 28 significant projects representing a total investment of $424 million.”

Major projects include Newton Community Centre & Land Acquisition ($100M), Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex ($55.1M), City Centre Sports Complex ($40M), Bear Creek Park Athletics Centre ($27.5M), 7.5 kilometres of Colebrook Dyke Upgrades ($25M), King George Nicomekl Bridge Replacements ($22M), Nicomekl Riverfront Park ($19.5M), Fraser Highway Widening between 138 Street and 148 Street ($17M), 32 Avenue Corridor: King George Boulevard to 160 Street ($16M), CMHC Rapid Housing Initiative: Little’s Place Project ($16.4M), 20 Avenue / Highway 99 Overpass ($14M), CMHC Rapid Housing Initiative: Youth Housing ($13.8M), 84 Avenue Connector: King George Boulevard to 140 Street ($13M), 152 Street Road Widening ($10M), South Surrey Athletic Park Track Replacement & New Artificial Turf Field ($6M), Tamanawis Park – 3rd Field Hockey Turf and Changeroom ($5.7M).

Surrey’s major projects also include Newton New Synthetic Turf Field, Walking Loop & Washroom/Changeroom ($5.5M), Artificial Turf Field Replacements at Five Locations ($4M), Police Training Facility ($4M), North Surrey Outdoor Sport Facility ($3.7M), Disc Golf at Port Mann Park ($2.126M), South Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre ($1.5M), Sunnyside Reservoir Pickleball & Bike Park ($0.8M), New Park Washrooms ($0.75M), Crescent Park Pickleball Courts ($0.6M), North Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre ($0.5M), Outdoor Volleyball Courts ($0.3M), and New Park Shelters ($0.15M).

“The City of Surrey has seen significant residential and commercial development over the last few years and will continue to see ongoing development with commercial expansion, additional high-rise construction and an increase in the number of post-secondary intuitions that are currently underway,” Lalonde notes in his report.

Over the next five years (2022- 2026), he reports, Surrey’s growing population will “benefit from new and improved recreation facilities, arenas, sports fields, parks, and arts & culture amenities through Surrey Invests.”



