The City of Surrey has installed three Advanced Travelers Information System signs, which will hopefully be up and running “by spring.” This sign is located on 104th Avenue at 154A Street. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Surrey installs digital information signs for drivers

City hopes to have signs go live ‘by spring’

The City of Surrey is hoping to have three digital information signs go live “by spring.”

The city’s Surrey Traffic Twitter accounted tweeted out a picture of one of the new signs on Feb. 26. The Advanced Travelers Information System (ATIS) will consist of three “dynamic message signs” that will provide drivers with up-to-date travel-time information.

The city’s engineering department says the three signs cost $700,000, and the cost is shared equally between the city and Transport Canada.

The city’s share, according to the engineering department, has been allocated from cost savings the department “has been able to achieve through innovations and Smart Technologies.” Two examples of the cost-saving measures are reduced power consumption at the city’s signals and street lights with conversion to led, and the use of radios to transmit data rather than leasing through commercial transmission lines.

According to the City of Surrey, the signs are located at:

• 154A Street for westbound drivers along 104th Avenue

• Just south of Highway 10 for northbound drivers on King George Boulevard

• The 152nd Street off-ramp from Highway 1 eastbound for southbound drivers just north of Ferguson Drive/108th Avenue

The city said it is still waiting for BC Hydro to “energize the signs within the next few weeks,” which will be followed by a “period of testing” before the signs go live.

