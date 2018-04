A Black Press freelancer says three men were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene

The scene of a house fire in Surrey Friday (April 6). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY — A house fire in Whalley Friday morning has reportedly displaced three people.

Fire crews were on scene at the two-storey home around 7 a.m. in the 10800-block of 140th Street.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said three men escaped the blaze and were treated for smoke inhalation.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey Fire Service for more details.

More to come.