UPDATE: RCMP say 2 taken into custody after weapons call at Surrey house

RCMP are on scene at a house on 152 Street, just north of Highway 10

Surrey RCMP have a house on 152 Street, just north of Highway 10, behind police tape on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP have a house on 152 Street behind police tape.

The house, which is just north of Highway 10, has several police vehicles on scene around 10:30 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 18). There were also a couple of police vehicles partially blocking the lane behind the house.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said on Thursday at 7 p.m., police responded to a report of weapons at the house in the 5600-block of 152 Street.

Munn said frontline officers attended and contained the house before the Integrated Emergency Response Team was called.

She added two people were taken into police custody and the residence is being held for a search warrant.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of CFSEU-BC said while officers are preparing to conduct a search warrant, there is “no risk to the public.”

She added that as the investigation is active and ongoing, police won’t be providing further information at this time.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

surrey rcmp