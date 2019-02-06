Surrey will be host to the province’s first-ever Vision Zero Summit which is aimed at increasing road safety in the city. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey hosts B.C.’s first-ever Vision Zero Summit

People will get to hear from road safety, public health leaders

Surrey will be host to the province’s first-ever Vision Zero Summit which is aimed at increasing road safety in the city.

The summit, which was approved by council last December, will give the public an opportunity to hear from road safety and public health leaders across Canada and the United States “who are working to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries from their streets through the Vision Zero program.”

RELATED: Road safety plan in the works for Surrey, Dec. 15, 2018

The event will be held at Surrey City Hall (13450 104 Ave.).

The summit, which is on Friday (Feb. 8) will include Mayor Doug McCallum; Patricia Boyle, the assistant deputy minister and superintendent of motor vehicles with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General; and Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer.

It is the public launch of the Vision Zero Safety Mobility Plan which was approved by council at the Jan. 25 regular meeting. The plan is for five years, from 2019-2023.

The corporate report on the plan says injury collisions in Surrey “have risen by 26% over the last 10 years.” Staff said while the increase in injury collisions are “due to numerous complex factors, such as population and traffic growth, and a rise in distracted driving, it is of considerable concern.”

In the report, staff said Vision Zero principles would be “the most suitable approach to reduce deaths and serious injuries” on roads.

Vision Zero, according to the report, is an international campaign that emphasizes that no loss of life in road transport is acceptable.

Since 2017, Surrey staff began creating the Vision Zero Safe Mobility plan for the city. Since then, staff have given multiple presentations to stakeholders, as well as held consultation sessions for the plan.

RELATED: Surrey creating road safety plan after ‘concerning’ stats from ICBC, Nov. 29, 2017

Vision Zero, reads the report, has been recognized by the World Health Organization as an effective road safety policy and is recognized for its ability to significantly reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

The report states that the four pillars of the “Safe Systems Approach” are: safe roads, safe speeds, safe vehicles and safe road users.

In 2017, according to the report, 21 people were killed on Surrey’s roads and 14,500 were injured.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Man’s body found in suspected drug lab in Richmond: RCMP
Next story
Bomb squad called out for false alarm in Langley City

Just Posted

Trees removed from Semiahmoo First Nation for ‘infrastructure project’

Officials would neither confirm nor deny if the project is related to sewer and water infrastructure

Surrey hosts B.C.’s first-ever Vision Zero Summit

People will get to hear from road safety, public health leaders

Bomb squad called out for false alarm in Langley City

The Explosives Disposal Unit checked out what turned out to be a battery in a box.

Section of White Rock promenade to open tomorrow

More than 500 tons of debris removed from beach west of white rock

Free soccer camp in Guildford aims to get girls in the game

Five-session ‘try it’ camp starts Sunday morning, Feb. 17

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

Prominent B.C. realtor’s child porn trial starts in BC Supreme Court

Ian Robert Meissner faces four counts including accessing and possession child pornography

UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

Man’s body found in suspected drug lab in Richmond: RCMP

Police said foul play is not suspected, and that there is no immediate threat to public safety

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Most Read