Amrendra Vijay Kumar. (Facebook image)

Surrey homicide victim described as a ‘great soul’

Amrendra Vijay Kumar, 30, was shot dead at the Newton Park One townhouse complex on April 9

Tributes are populating Wake Up Surrey’s facebook page for 30-year-old Amrendra Vijay Kumar, the Surrey man who was shot dead at the Newton Park One townhouse complex just before midnight Tuesday, April 9.

Corporal Frank Jang, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, told the Now-Leader police are “getting tips coming in, but there are no arrests as of yet.”

Police have not linked this shooting to gangsters but they don’t believe it was a random killing, either.

Wake Up Surrey is a grassroots movement aiming to find long-term solutions to stop gang violence on the city’s streets.

It was formed last summer in the wake of an anti-gang rally that drew thousands of people to the plaza outside city hall following the June 4, 2018 shooting murders of Jaskarn Singh Jhutty, 16, and Jaskaran Singh Bhangal, 17, in Campbell Heights. Investigators have not connected the homicides to gangs or drugs but consider the shootings to have been “targeted.”

READ ALSO UPDATE: Police ID victim in late-night Surrey shooting, seek video footage

According to the Wake Up Surrey post, Kumar, an aspiring physiotherapist, had returned to Surrey after getting married in Punjab in January. He was a casual worker at Hollyburn Family Services.

“He was very humble, helpful and such a beautiful soul,” Cindy Bhatti wrote on the Wake Up Surrey page.

Hapreet Singh commented that Kumar was “always working for the betterment of the community” and also wrote that “Surrey Newton needs to be safer and we all need to raise our voices.”

Jimmy Isha Sandhu described him as a “great soul” and Sukhmeet Singh Sachal wrote Kumar was a “wonderful man” who did “so much wonderful stuff for Surrey.”

“Must be mistaken target!!!!” Dinesh Khanna commented.

Karan Singh had this to say: “Why such a good human being was murdered is a big question that the Canadian police will have to investigate.”


