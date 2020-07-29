Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society to distribute COVID-19 grants in September

The amount of money has not yet been determined, Councillor Laurie Guerra says

Surrey Councillor Laurie Guerra is president of the Surrey Homeless and Housing Society. (File photo)

The recently re-jigged Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society aims to launch a second round of COVID-19 related grants in September to help local charitable organizations help those without a home, or who are at risk of homelessness

The first was launched on March 26, before the 11-member board was replaced on June 29. The SHHS, which was established in 2007, now has three directors – Councillors Laurie Guerra, Allison Patton and Mandeep Nagra. Guerra is its president.

“The needs and challenges of the homeless have been magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Guerra said in a press release issued Wednesday. “This second round of grants is an example of how SHHS is able to assess and act promptly to address the needs of the homeless during this time of pandemic. The additional round of funding will ensure organizations have additional means to deploy food programs, purchase emergency supplies, and strengthen staff capacity.”

READ ALSO: Patton, Nagra, Guerra named directors of homelessness and housing society in closed meeting

The press release did not indicate how much money will be distributed in this second round.

Guerra told the Now-Leader that “hasn’t yet been determined.”

The first round saw $250,000 granted to 19 projects.

The press released indicates that information on the call for applications, and key funding priorities, will be posted to the SHHS website in coming weeks.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

