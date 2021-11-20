Surrey hits 90% vaccination rate for eligible residents

A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 14, 2021. Gurdwara leadership reached out to the Sikh community and registered and booked a total of 800 people for vaccinations during two clinics held in the dining hall of their temple last week and Friday. The East Newton neighbourhood is an area that Fraser Health has identified as one where a high rate of COVID-19 transmission is still occurring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have hit 90 per cent, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

READ ALSO: Doctor says no fetal tissue used in vaccine production, after Surrey councillor rails against ‘ingredients’, Nov. 12, 2021

READ ALSO: Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11, Nov. 19, 2021

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Nov. 18 are: North Surrey (89 per cent), Whalley (92 per cent), Guildford (86 per cent), West Newton (93 per cent), East Newton (93 per cent), Fleetwood (91 per cent), Cloverdale (89 per cent), Panorama (93 per cent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 90.6 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up less than one per cent (89.9 per cent) from Nov. 11. First doses are at 94.7 per cent, which is 0.3 per cent (94.4 per cent) from Nov. 11.

Provincewide as of Nov. 18, it was slightly lower with 87 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 90.8 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Nov. 11, 82.5 per cent have received both doses (up from 81.7 per cent by Nov. 11) and 88.9 have had a single dose (up from 88.4 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Nov. 18 are: North Surrey (89 per cent), Whalley (93 per cent), Guildford (87 per cent), West Newton (95 per cent), East Newton (94 per cent), Fleetwood (92 per cent), Cloverdale (89 per cent), Panorama (93 per cent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 91.2 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.6 per cent (90.6 per cent) from Nov. 11. About 95. per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.3 per cent (94.9 per cent) from Nov. 11.

West and East Newton continue to lead in single doses in the age category with 100 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively, but Whalley isn’t far behind with 98 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 87.5 per cent by Nov. 18, and first doses are at 91.2 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 95.9 per cent have had one dose (up from 95.7 per cent) – with Whalley and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 90.9 have received both doses (up from 90.1 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (86 per cent), Whalley (91 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (93 per cent) East Newton (93 per cent), Fleetwood (92 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (94 percent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s about 91.1 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.2 per cent (90.9 per cent) from Nov. 11. First doses are at 93.6 per cent, which is up 0.2 per cent (93.4 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

New this week, is the vaccination rates for third doses for those aged 70 and over.

Broken down between the nine communities it is: North Surrey (21 per cent), Whalley (17 per cent), Guildford (22 per cent), West Newton (15 per cent), East Newton (19 per cent), Fleetwood (30 per cent), Cloverdale (31 per cent), Panorama (23 per cent) and South Surrey (32 per cent).

That’s about 23.3 per cent of Surrey’s over-70 population receiving a booster dose.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have one again decreased from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Nov. 7 to 13, the BCCDC reported 140 cases. For Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, there were 249 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has decreased after weeks, hitting between one and five cases per 100,000 people. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, parts of the eastern Fraser Valley are seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 20 per 100,000.

Surrey was also surpassed by both Abbotsford and Vancouver for the number of cases reported during that week, with 269 in Abbotsford and 192 in Vancouver.

Surrey was followed by Langley (138 cases), Tri-Cities (101), Mission (87), Burnaby (72), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (69), South Surrey White Rock (68), Richmond (46), North Vancouver (31), New Westminster (30), Delta (22) and West Vancouver nine).



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus