Johnston Heights Secondary teacher Harriet Tuey with former student and Loran Scholar Anthony Hope, who nominated Tuey for the Loran Teachers Building Leaders Award. Tuey, one of 30 recipeints across Canada, was presented with the award on June 14. (Photo: Surrey Schools)

Surrey high school teacher receives Loran award

First ever to be given to Surrey teacher, district says

In a first for the Surrey School District, a teacher has received the Loran Teachers Building Leaders award.

Johnston Heights Secondary teacher, Harriet Tuey, was nominated for the award by former student Anthony Hope, according to the district.

Tuey, according to the district, is one of the longest-serving employees, starting with Surrey Schools more than 50 years ago as a P.E. teacher. She now works as a career facilitator and leadership teacher.

“In actuality, I fell into becoming a teacher and it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Tuey, who never planned to become an educator. “The most important thing was being able to make a difference in the children and students that I came into contact with.”

Each year, according to the Loran Scholars Foundation, former Loran Scholars can nominate a former teacher for the award. As of December 2018, 58 Loran Scholars have recognized 74 teachers across Canada.

Tuey, who received the award on June 14, was one of 30 teachers across the country to receive it. The district said the award was the first time a Surrey teacher was honoured.

Hope, who became a Loran Scholar in 2015, made the trip to Johnston Heights from Ottawa, where he now lives and works, to present Tuey with the award. He credited her mentorship and “many pearls of wisdom” for him continued success.

“She believed in me, even in moments when I doubted myself. Ms. Tuey taught me and many of my former friends and classmates… how to lead and serve with integrity,” said Hope. “What sets her apart is her steadfast determination to see her students grow into responsible, civic-minded members of their community. She did this through leading by example.”

Despite her years working at the district, Tuey said she has no plans to retire.

“I really, really, truly love every one of you – even though sometimes I do have to scold you and even though sometimes I am maybe a little bit demanding.

“But I want you to be the very best you can be.”

