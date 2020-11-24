Surrey gurdwara warns of possible COVID-19 exposure

Facebook post says individual was at the temple Nov. 18 to 20

Gurdawara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar in Surrey is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the temple between Nov. 18 and 20. (Photo: Google Street View)

The Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar in Surrey is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday (Nov. 24), an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the gurdwara Nov. 18 to 20, between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. each day.

The post adds that if people happened to be at the gurdwara on those days, “please immediately self-isolate and if you have any symptoms related to COVID-19 please get tested.”

“COVID-19 is spreading very quickly in our region and it may take time for Fraser Health Authority to put out public health alerts and complete contact tracing,” reads the post. “It is our responsibility to the greater community to provide as much information as possible and as soon as possible.”

The temple is located at 12885 85th Ave.



