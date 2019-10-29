Black Press Media file photo

Surrey-Green Timbers, Panorama PACs to get $327,520 in grants for students

Panorama is to receive $189,060 of that pot and Surrey-Green Timbers $138,460

Parent advisory councils in Surrey-Green Timbers and Panorama will together receive $327,520 in Community Gaming Grant funding to enhance local students’ education experience.

Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Panorama, says PACs in her riding will receive $189,060 of that pot.

“This is a great opportunity for students in Panorama,” she said. “Funding parent advisory councils means parents volunteering do not have to spend as much time fundraising. Parents can focus on experiences for students that will better equip them for their future.”

homelessphoto

Jinny Sims

Schools receive PAC funding every year to help students from kindergarten to Grade 12 enjoy field trips, get more sports and playground equipment, and benefit from music, and writing and debate competitions.

Sims said 15 school PACs in Panorama will receive this year’s gaming grant funding.

Rachna Singh, NDP MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers, says PACs in her riding will receive $138,460.

“This funding is an investment in our children and community,” she said. “Extracurricular activities encourage exercise and team-building skills that’s good for our student’s physical and mental health.”

homelessphoto

Rachna Singh

More than 1,300 PACs and DPACs throughout the province will in the 2019-2020 school year receive roughly $11 million, all told, in Community Gaming Grant funding.

These grants provide up to $140 million annually to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. and funding for PACs is currently set at a rate of $20 per student with the total grant amount based on enrollment at the beginning of the previous school year. Grants for DPACs are set at $2,500 per year.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Most Read